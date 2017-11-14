Billy Corgan Is A Fan Of Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger

Credit: Scarlet Page

Making fun of Nickelback is about cliché as you can get nowadays, but the much-maligned Canadian rockers do have one prominent supporter: Billy Corgan.

During an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Smashing Pumpkinsfrontman revealed he’s a fan of Chad Kroeger‘s writing. “He’s an incredible songwriter,” Corgan says.

Corgan adds that he thinks Nickelback does what they do well, which is write pop music. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong if that’s who they want to be,” he says. “Pop, to me, is predicated on satisfying.”

Along with expressing his fandom for Nickelback, Corgan recently released a new solo album, Ogilala, under the name William Patrick Corgan.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.