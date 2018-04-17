Bill Murray opens Caddyshack themed restaurant in Rosemont

Chicago’s weather may not be fit for a round of golf, but that didn’t stop actor Bill Murray and his brothers from opening their new suburban restaurant that centers around the sport. Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant actually debuted over the weekend inside the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, but Murray and his brothers assembled on Tuesday morning at the restaurant to goof off at a press conference at the restaurant. Today is the restaurant’s official opening day for the general public, capitalizing on nostalgia from Murray’s 1980 comedy, Caddyshack.

While local journalists bombarded Murray — who kept his knit hat on throughout — with questions about his movies and his family’s love for the game, there were a few nuggets about the restaurant revealed. Murray is particularly high on the Chicago-style hot dog, though his brothers were quick to point out veggie options including Buffalo-style Brussels spouts.

Murray and his brothers grew up in the suburbs. Of all things, he’s also excited about the quality of the bacon — a sentiment shared by his brothers. Murray said “the bacon’s got a wow factor.”

“When you hear those words first things in the morning, I feel like this place is going to work,” he said.

The prime rib also received high marks. Andy Murray, the Murray brother charged with the majority of work for the restaurant, said the chop is “literally Fred Flintstone size.”

“You mean John Goodman size?” Bill Murray quipped. The burly Goodman starred in the Hollywood live-action adaptation of The Flintstones, the Hanna-Barbera cartoon. Cartoons were a popular topic of conversation for Murray on Tuesday.

“Who would have thought they they’d make great movies out of comic books?” Murray said. “…I don’t know about Scooby Doo One, but Scooby Doo Two was pretty damn good.”

Getting back to the restaurant, Murray praised the restaurant’s use of paper straws as an environmentally friendly move. He credited his son’s girlfriend’s influence — she’s a marine biologist. Murray happened to play an oceanographer in 2004’s The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

“She says plastic straws are the worst thing in the world and it’s everywhere and they don’t really recycle,” Murray said. “I hope none of you have stock in plastic straw companies, but there you go. Paper straws are just the beginning.”

Murray certainly doesn’t have to recycle material, as the laughs kept coming on Tuesday. See if Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant can give the suburbs something new and make Rosemont a destination starting today.

Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel at 9546 Balmoral Avenue in Rosemont. Hours not posted yet.