The Big/Energy Efficient Game!

The 2009 US Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Superbowl XLIII in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 2. (RELEASED)

Happy day-after the Super Bowl!

It’s a given that we consume a lot of food and beer on Super Bowl Sunday every year, but I was surprised when I read that one thing we DON’T consume a lot of is electricity!

If you think about it, it makes sense. Everybody gathers together for the “big game” rather than watching it on their own.

Hell, even the lights in the stadium itself are more energy-efficient now with a new LED system.

So give yourselves a pat on the back, you did it! You didn’t realize it, but you did something good.

If you want more info on this topic, check out this article: https://www.popsci.com/how-much-energy-does-the-super-bowl-use