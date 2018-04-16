Biffy Clyro To Release “MTV Unplugged” Album

Biffy Clyro is releasing a MTV Unplugged album. Recorded at the Roundhouse in London last November, the 15-track collection will be released on May 25th.

We got a preview of what’s to come when the band stopped by the award-winning #Studioeast last year.

The Unplugged album’s track list spans the Scottish rockers’ discography, and includes several songs from the band’s most recent effort, 2016’s Ellipsis. The set also featured a cover of the Beach Boys classic, “God Only Knows.”

The special will also air on MTV Live on May 26 starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Here is the MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse London track list:

“The Captain”

“Biblical”

“Re-arrange”

“Drop It”

“Black Chandelier”

“Folding Stars”

“Different Kind of Love”

“Mountains”

“God Only Knows”

“Opposite”

“Small Wishes”

“Bubbles”

“Medicine”

“Many of Horror”

“Machines”

