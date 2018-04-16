Biffy Clyro To Release “MTV Unplugged” Album

Biffy Clyro is releasing a MTV Unplugged album. Recorded at the Roundhouse in London last November, the 15-track collection will be released on May 25th.
We got a preview of what’s to come when the band stopped by the award-winning #Studioeast last year.
The Unplugged album’s track list spans the Scottish rockers’ discography, and includes several songs from the band’s most recent effort, 2016’s Ellipsis. The set also featured a cover of the Beach Boys classic, “God Only Knows.”
The special will also air on MTV Live on May 26 starting at 9 p.m. ET.
Here is the MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse London track list:
“The Captain”
“Biblical”
“Re-arrange”
“Drop It”
“Black Chandelier”
“Folding Stars”
“Different Kind of Love”
“Mountains”
“God Only Knows”
“Opposite”
“Small Wishes”
“Bubbles”
“Medicine”
“Many of Horror”
“Machines”
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.