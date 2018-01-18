The Beautiful People: Is Johnny Depp Joining Marilyn Manson’s Band?

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Marilyn Manson‘s band could be adding a new member. The shock-rocker has suggested that actor and BFF Johnny Depp might be joining the group.

“Johnny Depp is considering a position on guitar,” Manson tweets. “Sound great?”

Manson and Depp have performed together onstage before, and the actor plays guitar in the supergroup Hollywood Vampires along with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry. He also stars in the recently released videos for Manson’s Heaven Upside Down songs “SAY10” and “KILL4ME.”

Some fans, however, do not think this idea sounds great, pointing out that Depp was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Last fall, Manson fired his longtime bassist Twiggy Ramirez after he was accused of rape.

