Beartooth Releases Two New “Disease” Tracks; Announces Headlining Tour

Red Bull Records

Beartooth‘s era of Disease begins with two new tracks.

The band has dropped a pair of new songs from their upcoming album — “Bad Listener” and the title track — both of which are available now for digital download.

The song “Disease” is also accompanied by an intense video, which is full of blood, sweat and tears. You can watch that now on YouTube.

Along with the new tracks, Beartooth has also announced an extensive North American tour in support of Disease, beginning September 14 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Visit BeartoothBand.com for ticket info.

Disease, the follow-up to 2016’s Aggressive, will be released on September 28.

Here are Beartooth’s fall tour dates:

9/14 — Grand Rapids, MI, Intersection

9/15 — Toronto, ON, Danforth

9/16 — Montreal, QC, Metropolis

9/19 — Albany, NY, Upstate Concert Hall

9/21 — Boston, MA, House of Blues

9/22 — Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw

9/23 — Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw

9/25 — Rochester, NY, Anthology

9/26 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

9/28 — Ft. Wayne, IN, Clyde Theatre

10/1 — Chicago, IL, House of Blues

10/3 — Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

10/5 — Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore

10/7 — Richmond, VA, The National

10/9 — Norfolk, VA, The NorVa

10/10 — Charleston, SC, Music Farm

10/12 — Charlotte, NC, Fillmore

10/13 — Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

10/14 — Orlando, FL, House of Blues

10/16 — Ft Lauderdale, FL, Revolution

10/17 — Tampa, FL, Orpheum

10/19 — New Orleans, LA, House of Blues

10/20 — Houston, TX, House of Blues

10/21 — Corpus Christi, TX, Brewster St

10/23 — Dallas, TX, House of Blues

10/24 — San Antonio, TX, Alamo City Music Hall

10/26 — Albuquerque, NM, Sunshine Theater

10/27 — Phoenix, AZ, Pressroom

10/28 — San Diego, CA, House of Blues

10/30 — Los Angeles, CA, Belasco

10/31 — Anaheim, CA, House of Blues

11/1 — Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues

11/3 — Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades

11/4 — Berkeley, CA, UC Theatre

11/6 — Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom

11/7 — Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo

11/9 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

11/10 — Denver, CO, Oriental Theater

11/12 — Lawrence, KS, Granada Theater

11/13 — Omaha, NE, Sokol Auditorium

11/14 — Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater

11/15 — Sauget, IL, Pop’s

11/17 — Columbus, OH, Express Live!

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.