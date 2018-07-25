Beartooth Releases Two New “Disease” Tracks; Announces Headlining Tour

Red Bull Records
Beartooth‘s era of Disease begins with two new tracks.
The band has dropped a pair of new songs from their upcoming album — “Bad Listener” and the title track — both of which are available now for digital download.
The song “Disease” is also accompanied by an intense video, which is full of blood, sweat and tears. You can watch that now on YouTube.
Along with the new tracks, Beartooth has also announced an extensive North American tour in support of Disease, beginning September 14 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Visit BeartoothBand.com for ticket info.
Disease, the follow-up to 2016’s Aggressive, will be released on September 28.
Here are Beartooth’s fall tour dates:
9/14 — Grand Rapids, MI, Intersection
9/15 — Toronto, ON, Danforth
9/16 — Montreal, QC, Metropolis
9/19 — Albany, NY, Upstate Concert Hall
9/21 — Boston, MA, House of Blues
9/22 — Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw
9/23 — Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw
9/25 — Rochester, NY, Anthology
9/26 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
9/28 — Ft. Wayne, IN, Clyde Theatre
10/1 — Chicago, IL, House of Blues
10/3 — Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
10/5 — Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore
10/7 — Richmond, VA, The National
10/9 — Norfolk, VA, The NorVa
10/10 — Charleston, SC, Music Farm
10/12 — Charlotte, NC, Fillmore
10/13 — Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre
10/14 — Orlando, FL, House of Blues
10/16 — Ft Lauderdale, FL, Revolution
10/17 — Tampa, FL, Orpheum
10/19 — New Orleans, LA, House of Blues
10/20 — Houston, TX, House of Blues
10/21 — Corpus Christi, TX, Brewster St
10/23 — Dallas, TX, House of Blues
10/24 — San Antonio, TX, Alamo City Music Hall
10/26 — Albuquerque, NM, Sunshine Theater
10/27 — Phoenix, AZ, Pressroom
10/28 — San Diego, CA, House of Blues
10/30 — Los Angeles, CA, Belasco
10/31 — Anaheim, CA, House of Blues
11/1 — Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues
11/3 — Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades
11/4 — Berkeley, CA, UC Theatre
11/6 — Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
11/7 — Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo
11/9 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot
11/10 — Denver, CO, Oriental Theater
11/12 — Lawrence, KS, Granada Theater
11/13 — Omaha, NE, Sokol Auditorium
11/14 — Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater
11/15 — Sauget, IL, Pop’s
11/17 — Columbus, OH, Express Live!
