Beartooth Guitarist Taylor Lumley Leaves Band

Beartooth guitarist Taylor Lumley has left the band. In a statement posted to his Twitter, Lumley says he quit Beartooth to “focus more on my life and my art.”

“I love all the dudes in our band and crew like family and there was no ill will at all,” Lumley writes. “Thank y’all for loving me through this chapter of my life, and encouraging me to love myself.”

Lumley does add “I’ll be back?” at the end of his post, so perhaps he’ll return to the band later down the road.

In their own statement, frontman Caleb Shomo and the remaining members of Beartooth write, “We wish [Lumley] love, success, and happiness in his journey — and we know you all will too. Thanks for sticking with us in this transitional period. We’ll have some new tunes for you guys ASAP!”

Lumley joined Beartooth in 2013 after Shomo founded the band in 2012.

