Bad Wolves Present Dolores O’Riordan’s Family With $250,000 Check At NYC Show

When they released their cover of the Cranberries hit “Zombie,” Bad Wolves announced that they’d be donating their proceeds from the song to the children of the late Dolores O’Riordan. The band made good on their promise when they presented O’Riordan’s son Taylor, step-son Donny Jr. and ex-husband Don Burton with a check for $250,000 during their show in New York City Tuesday night.

Speaking to ABC Radio, frontman Tommy Vext says that giving O’Riordan’s family the check is “an honor” and “overwhelming.”

“Giving back this check to them makes it all feel so right and feel so good,” adds drummer John Boecklin.

The “Zombie” cover was originally intended to be a collaboration with O’Riordan. On January 15, the day she was supposed to record her vocals for the track, O’Riordan unexpectedly passed away.

Since releasing the cover, Bad Wolves has been performing “Zombie” live across the country. The response, as Boecklin says, has been “unreal.”

“We’re singing ‘What’s in your…’ and we don’t even say ‘head,’ I just put the microphone out to the audience, and…it’s thunderous,” Vext says. “It reminds me of watching Live Aid concerts of Queen, and the people singing back to Freddie Mercury. It’s at that level of intensity, it’s insane.”

Bad Wolves will continue to play “Zombie” throughout the rest of the year on tour, and hope to ultimately raise a total of one million dollars by the end of 2018 for O’Riordan’s children.

“We’re touring relentlessly and gruelingly for basically the rest of the year to try to make that goal happen,” Vext says. “We have some really cool bands taking us out to help champion the cause, so it’s a cool thing.”

