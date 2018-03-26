Bad Wolves Debut New Song, “Better The Devil”; “Zombie” Cover Debuts On Hot 100

Courtesy of Bad Wolves

Bad Wolves have shared a new song called “Better the Devil.” The heavy track will appear on the band’s forthcoming debut album, Disobey. You can download the song now via digital outlets.

Disobey also features Bad Wolves’ hit cover of The Cranberries‘ “Zombie.” The album will be released May 11.

In related news, the “Zombie” cover, which previously reached number one on the iTunes singles chart, has debuted on the Billboard 100. The track enters the tally at number 54 — the highest debut of any song on the chart this week.

The “Zombie” cover was originally supposed to features vocals from Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan, but she unexpectedly died the same day she was scheduled to record with Bad Wolves. The band is donating the proceeds from the song to O’Riordan’s three children.

Bad Wolves will be on the road throughout the spring and summer on various tours with Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin and Hollywood Undead.

Here’s the Disobey track list:

“Officer Down”

“Learn to Live”

“No Masters”

“Zombie”

“Run for Your Life”

“Remember When”

“Better the Devil

“Jesus Slaves”

“Hear Me Now”

“Truth or Dare”

“The Conversation”

“Shape Shifter”

“Toast to the Ghost”

