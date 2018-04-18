Bad Wolves Announces Co-Headlining Tour With From Ashes To New

Courtesy of Bad Wolves

Bad Wolves will hit the road this summer on a co-headlining tour with From Ashes to New. The trek begins June 4 in Madison, Wisconsin and will wrap up July 6 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Visit BadWolvesNation.com for ticket info.

The outing is dubbed the What’s in Your Head tour, a reference to a lyric from Bad Wolves‘ hit cover of The Cranberries classic “Zombie.” The cover, which was originally going to feature the late Dolores O’Riordan, appears on Bad Wolves’ forthcoming debut album Disobey, due out May 11.

In addition to the What’s in Your Head dates, Bad Wolves will be supporting Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin and Hollywood Undead on various tours.

Here are the What’s in Your Head tour dates:

6/4 — Madison, WI, The Annex

6/6 — Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater

6/7 — Chicago, IL, Bottom Lounge

6/8 — Flint, MI, The Machine Shop

6/9 — Fort Wayne, IN, Piere’s Entertainment Center

6/11 — Columbus, OH, The Basement

6/12 — Syracuse, NY, The Westcott Theater

6/13 — Portland, ME, Aura

6/18 — Lancaster, PA, Chameleon Club

6/19 — New York, NY, Gramercy Theatre

6/21 — Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage

6/22 — Norfolk, VA, Norva

6/23 — Jacksonville, NC, The Tarheel

6/24 — Johnson City, TN, Capone’s

6/26 — Mobile, AL, Soul Kitchen

6/27 — Huntsville, AL, Sidetracks Music Hall

6/28 — Little Rock, AR, The Metroplex

6/29 — Oklahoma City, OK, Diamond Ballroom

7/1 — Amarillo, TX, XR Club

7/2 — Lubbock, TX, Jake’s Sports Cafe

7/5 — Englewood, CO, Gothic Theatre

7/6 — Colorado Springs, CO, Sunshine Studios Live

