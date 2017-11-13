Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates Launching Online Guitar School

Credit: Jeff Forney

Here’s your chance to learn how to shred like Synyster Gates: the Avenged Sevenfoldguitarist is launching his own online guitar school.

Founded by Gates and his father Brian “Papa Gates” Haner Sr., the Synyster Gates School is a free program offering “step-by-step instructions to better your playing and composition” with a variety of tutorials, interactive videos and behind-the-scenes footage.

“My dad and I have been working on this for close to four years now and it’s exceeded both of our expectations,” says the younger Gates. “This is beyond a school, this is a community where everyone can go to learn and participate with great reward.”

To sign up, visit SynGates.com.

Meanwhile, Avenged Sevenfold will release a deluxe edition of their new album The Stage on December 22. They’ll embark on a North American headlining tour in January.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.