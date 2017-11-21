Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows Opens Up About Depression: “I Couldn’t Do Anything”

Credit: Jeff Forney

With the deaths of Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington this year, the subject of mental health has been more prevalent in the rock world. In an interview with NME, Avenged Sevenfold‘s M. Shadows opens up about his struggle with depression in the years following the death of his band mate James “The Rev” Sullivan in 2009.

“All I can say is, I never knew what depression was and you could say the word over and over again to me and I’d never know what the depths of it felt like until I lost Jimmy,” Shadows explains. “I went through about three years when I couldn’t do anything, so I went to go talk to someone and it was the hardest three years of my life.”

“I would shake at night and have anxiety of anything I was doing, I couldn’t sleep, y’know off the wall, random,” he continues. “But once I’d been through those three years, I would never ever question someone’s mental state, because I went through it.”

Shadows adds that the “stigma” of mental health is “disheartening,” because, as he says, “everyone on this planet goes through things at one point or another, so we just have to be there for each other.”

“I know how desperate it is and how dark and terrible it is and how you feel like you can’t do anything,” Shadows says. “Unfortunately, people have to go through that to understand what people are going through.”

“All I can say to people who don’t think depression is a real thing, or say ‘just suck it up and get over it’ — they just really have no idea,” he adds. “You have to give people the benefit of the doubt that they’re doing the best they can to get through it.”

