Avenged Sevenfold’s Deluxe “The Stage” Album Bumped A Week

The upcoming deluxe edition of Avenged Sevenfold‘s album The Stage will arrive one week later than initially promised. Originally scheduled to drop December 15, the collection will now be released on December 22.

“The deluxe edition of The Stage has been pushed back a week due to unforeseen circumstances,” reads a statement posted to the band’s website. “However, the good news is that the enhancements make it worth the wait.”

As for what those “enhancements” may be, that hasn’t been revealed yet — as it stands, the deluxe The Stage includes the original album, plus six covers, four live tracks, and a new original track called “Dose.”

Avenged Sevenfold will launch a North American tour behind The Stage January 12 in Nashville. The trek will feature support from Breaking Benjamin and Bullet for My Valentine.

