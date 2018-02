Credit: Jeff Forney

Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will embark on a trip to Canada this summer — they’re all performing at the 2018 Heavy Montreal festival, scheduled for July 28-29.

Joining them on the bill will be Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead, Underoath, Gojira, Trivium, Baroness and I Prevail, among others.

For the full lineup and ticket info, visit HeavyMontreal.com.

