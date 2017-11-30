Avenged Sevenfold Planning “Something Special” To Celebrate Grammy Nomination

Credit: Jeff Forney

Avenged Sevenfold‘s “The Stage” is up for Best Rock Song at the 2018 Grammys. It’s the band’s first-ever Grammy nomination, and they plan to celebrate as such.

“We are honored to be recognized for the first time by the Grammy committee for ‘The Stage,’” A7X tweets. “As a celebration of sorts, we will be working up something special for all of the fans very soon.”

Other nominees in the Best Rock Song category include Metallica‘s “Atlas, Rise!”, K.Flay‘s “Blood in the Cut,” Nothing More‘s “Go to War” and Foo Fighters‘ “Run.” The Grammys will be held January 28 in New York City.

Avenged Sevenfold has a busy few months ahead of time. Before the Grammys, the band is releasing a deluxe version of their album The Stage on December 22. They’ll launch a North American tour January 12 in Nashville.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.