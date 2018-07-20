Avenged Sevenfold forced to cancel tour with Prophets of Rage

Bummer news for Avenged Sevenfold fans hoping to see them this summer with Prophets of Rage – the band has been forced to cancel the entire tour.

Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows just released a statement noting vocal chord issues are to blame. Here it is in full:

“There is no good way to start out a note containing bad news, but here it is.

“After Europe, I came down with a terrible viral infection that rendered me voiceless.

“I tried my best to take care of the situation with voice rest, medication and doctor visits, but the voice was only getting worse.

“After a week of steroids, the swelling went down enough to see the cause of the problem. A blood blister has formed on my vocal folds and is preventing them from vibrating properly. In short, I can’t sing anything at the moment and the more I attempt to, the more damage is being done. Luckily, as of now, the doctors feel that three months of no singing and voice rest should get my chords back on track.

“Unfortunately, this means we will have to cancel all tour dates at the moment.

“Decisions like this weigh on me very heavily. It’s a tour I was looking forward to very much.

“I want to apologize to the fans who have spent their time and money booking travel arrangements and accommodations. I also want to apologize to our crew and the other bands who were depending on this tour.

“None of these things are lost on me.

“Just know that I have exhausted every possible solution in trying to get out there and perform for you. It just simply can’t happen at the moment.

“We have a few things coming down the pipe soon that should be fun, so we hope you look out for those.

“Again, I am deeply sorry and hope to see you all soon.”