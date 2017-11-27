Avenged Sevenfold Drummer To Sit In On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group

Avenged Sevenfold drummer Brooks Wackerman is taking his talents to NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The band tweeted that Wackerman will sit in with the show’s house band, The 8G Band, December 4-7.

As Blabbermouth.net notes, the show has also welcomed other top rock drummers for appearances with The 8G Band, including Tool‘s Danny Carey, Tim Alexander of Primus, Iron Maiden‘s Nicko McBrain, Abe Cunningham of Deftones, and Charlie Benante of Anthrax.

Avenged Sevenfold will release a deluxe edition of their new album The StageDecember 22. They’ll embark on a North American headlining tour in January.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.