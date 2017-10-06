Avenged Sevenfold Covers Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here”

The fishbowl-swimming lost souls in Avenged Sevenfold have shared a cover of the Pink Floyd classic “Wish You Were Here.” You can listen to the cover, which is streaming with a video featuring footage from the band’s summer tour with Metallica, now on YouTube.

The “Wish You Were Here” cover is the latest is the latest installment of Avenged Sevenfold’s continued expansion of their album The Stage, which has also included takes on The Rolling Stones‘ “As Tears Go By,” Beach Boys‘ “God Only Knows,” Del Shannon‘s “Runaway,” Mr. Bungle‘s “Retrovertigo,” and the Mexican folk song “Malaguena Salerosa,” plus an original track called “Dose.”

“[‘Wish You Were Here’] is the song that started us down the rabbit hole with our recent cover recordings,” says A7X frontman M. Shadows. “I’ve always loved this song and though I felt it would be impossible to capture the somberness of the original, we approached it with another purpose.”

“There’s a poignancy to the song that seems appropriate with everything going on in the world today,” he adds. “We put a bit of a modern twist on it to reintroduce it at a time when it might help capture what some of us are feeling.”

All seven of the bonus tracks will be gathered for a deluxe version of The Stage, which will be released December 15. The collection also includes four live tracks from A7X’s recent shows at The O2 arena in London.

Avenged Sevenfold will kick off a North American tour in support of The StageJanuary 12 in Nashville. Before that, Shadows and guitarist Synyster Gates will perform at Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington memorial concert, held October 27 in Los Angeles.