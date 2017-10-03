Avenged Sevenfold Announces 2018 North American Tour With Breaking Benjamin, Bullet For My Valentine

Avenged Sevenfold has announced a North American headlining tour in support of their new album, The Stage. The trek, which will feature opening sets from Breaking Benjamin and Bullet for My Valentine, begins January 12 in Nashville, and will conclude February 11 in Fargo, North Dakota.

Tickets will go on sale first to members of A7X’s Deathbat Nation fan club this Tuesday, October 3. For the general public, you’ll be able to buy tickets starting this Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit AvengedSevenfold.com for all ticket info.

More shows, including dates in Canada, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Here are Avenged Sevenfold’s North American tour dates:

1/12 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

1/14 — Grand Rapids, MI, The Van Andel Arena

1/16 — Reading, PA, Santander Arena

1/17 — State College, PA, Bryce Jordan Center

1/24 — Green Bay, WI, Resch Center

1/25 — Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center

1/27 — Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sandford Premier Center

1/31 — Biloxi, MS, Mississippi Coast Coliseum

2/2 — North Little Rock, AR, Verizon Center

2/3 — Evansville, IN, Ford Center

2/6 — Wichita, KS, Intrust Bank Arena

2/8 — Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

2/9 — Cedar Rapids, IA, US Cellular Center

2/11 — Fargo, ND, Fargodome

