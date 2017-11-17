Audioslave’s Self-Titled Debut Album Turns 15; Tom Morello Remembers “Unique” And “Extraordinary” Chris Cornell

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Audioslave‘s self-titled debut album will celebrate its 15th anniversary this Sunday, November 19. The supergroup combined the vocal powers of Soundgarden‘s Chris Cornell with Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford of Rage Against the Machine.

Thanks to Cornell’s presence, Audioslave is the only one of the three bands featuring Morello, Wilk and Commerford — the other two being Rage and current project Prophets of Rage — to feature a “traditional” singer. If you ask Morello, that’s no accident.

“Chris was a great artist in many ways, but he was a unique and extraordinary crafter of melody,” Morello tells ABC Radio. “You could literally throw anything at him, whether it was one chord or a riff or any chord progression, and he would some craft some beautiful, Cornell-ian melody out of it, kind of like out of the ether.”

Audioslave spawned the hit singles “Cochise” and “Like a Stone,” the latter of which was nominated for a Grammy. In the wake of Cornell’s death this past May, Morello, Wilk and Commerford performed “Like a Stone” on tour with Prophets of Rage while spotlighting an empty microphone.

“It felt healing, in a way, to have this kind of communal mourning and communal celebration of a great artist and a great friend,” Morello says.

Following their debut, Audioslave released two more albums — 2005’s Out of Exileand 2006’s Revelations — before breaking up in 2007. The band reunited in January 2017 for a one-off show, and Cornell died four months later.

“It was awesome to have shared the stage with [Cornell] one last time,” Morello says.

