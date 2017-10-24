Asking Alexandria Teases Possible New Song, “Where Did It Go”

Andrew Benge/Redferns

Is Asking Alexandria about to drop a new song? Members of the band have been posting photos of themselves holding up a sign with the hashtag #WhereDidItGo and the date “October 25.”

It would make sense if Asking Alexandria were to release a new song October 25, since that date marks the one-year anniversary of frontman Danny Worsnop‘s first show back with the band after he left the group in January 2015.

“Where Did It Go” would be the second song Alexandria has released with Worsnop back at the helm, following the single “Into the Fire,” which premiered last month. The band is releasing a new album on December 15.

Asking Alexandria will embark on a co-headlining North American tour with Black Veil Brides next year beginning January 10 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.