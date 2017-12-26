Asking Alexandria Shares Acoustic Version Of “Into The Fire”

Asking Alexandria has released an acoustic version of their track “Into the Fire,” the lead single from the band’s new self-titled album. You can listen to it now via AltPress.com.

“It’s uncomfortable that you know you’re always going to find things about yourself that you don’t like — especially when you’re a person like me, and you’re f****d up in the head,” frontman Danny Worsnop tells Alternative Press about “Into the Fire.”

“There’s always parts that I wish weren’t there, and I wish weren’t me, but it’s part of who I am and what I am,” he continues. “The song is about finding ways to take those bad things about myself, those character flaws, those mental problems and somehow turn them into a good thing.”

The new album marks Worsnop’s return to Asking Alexandria after leaving the group in January 2015.

Asking Alexandria will embark on a co-headlining tour with Black Veil Brides next year starting January 10 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.