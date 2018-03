Thanks to Steve from Century Kitchens & Bath for kicking in big bucks to “ArmVertise” on Tom’s hashtag tattoo (from Hart & Huntington Tattoo Co – Vegas). All the money goes to St Baldrick’s to help fight childhood cancer.

If you want to “ArmVertise” for the cause E-mail Tom at: Tom@95wiilrock.com

You can donate to St Baldrick’s here: https://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/937812/2018