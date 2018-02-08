Another Media Message About Snow

Payday for snowplow drivers and a possible playday for the area kids.

Heavy snow begins tonight and continues Friday, looking at accumulation 4-6-inches by Friday morning. Then on Friday, heavy snow, with a storm total of 8 to 10-inches with localized amounts up to a foot. Keep listening for the latest info.

So tomorrow morning might be a sh*t show, or a sh*t snow, if you will. Tom and Emily Morning Show will have updated information tomorrow morning if there are closures.

Where are the best sledding hills around here? Let us know, studio@95wiilrock.com.