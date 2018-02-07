Alternate View of Rocket Landing

Yeah, but what happens if that Tesla falls out of orbit and comes crashing down to earth? Thanks Elon.

This alternate view of the rockets coming down is fantastic. Makes me more humble than the Iron Shiek could ever accomplish.

I’d like to think NASA should be doing this sort of thing, but I’m not sure the government, with its disregard for spending restraint and recent troubles keeping trains on the earth from crashing, is the best option for space exploration. A few years back, the head of NASA said space exploration wasn’t even key to their operation, article from Space.com,

NASA chief Charles Bolden’s remarks caused a stir among commentators. “When I became the NASA administrator, (President Obama) charged me with three things,” Bolden said in the interview which aired last week. “One, he wanted me to help re-inspire children to want to get into science and math; he wanted me to expand our international relationships; and third, and perhaps foremost, he wanted me to find a way to reach out to the Muslim world and engage much more with dominantly Muslim nations to help them feel good about their historic contribution to science, math and engineering.”

Is making people feel good really germane to the NASA operation? Why is NASA even discussing religion? This is why I’m all for the private sector leading the way.

If you’re impressed by the recent rocket display, remember, it took them a while to perfect the process…