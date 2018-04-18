Alice in Chains nearly done with NEW album!

Alice in Chains guitarist and co-vocalist Jerry Cantrell recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss the band’s forthcoming album, which he says is a “strong record.”

Cantrell addressed fan surprise that the band has been working on the new studio effort, “It’s not that we were keeping it a secret-we just didn’t want to say a whole lot about it until we had something to say. And we certainly have something to say with this one. It’s a f***ing strong record.”

He then went on to declare, “It’s a record we haven’t done yet, I can tell you that. But it’s also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It’s got our fingerprint.