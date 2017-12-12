Alice In Chains Schedules 2018 Headlining Tour

Credit: Johnny Buzzerio

Alice in Chains will hit the road on a North American headlining tour next year. The trek begins April 28 in Boston, and will hit Toronto, Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta and Chicago, among others. Visit AliceinChains.com for ticket info.

Along with the headlining dates, Alice in Chains will play a number of festivals next spring, including Carolina Rebellion, Northern Invasion and Rock on the Range.

Here are Alice in Chains’ 2018 headlining tour dates:

4/28 — Boston, MA, House of Blues

4/30 — Syracuse, NY, Landmark Theatre

5/1 — Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

5/3 — Washington, D.C., Anthem

5/7 — New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom

5/10 — Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

5/15 — Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre

5/16 — South Bend, IN, Morris Performing Arts Center

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.