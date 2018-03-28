A Tribute To Ricky Crucianelli – Br6ther

I, Like many other music fans from the southern Wisconsin area always hoped that someday there would be a Br6ther Reunion show. I was just talking with Tracy Hill, our staff photographer this past weekend about the band. We both were in awe of the unique sound and passion that neither one of us had seen or heard in any band from this area until we found Br6ther! That reunion will never happen now. Ricky Crucianelli passed away this week in Kenosha. Ricky was the guitar player and One Sixth of the Funk that only Br6ther could bring.

Listen to the tribute that I did on WIIL ROCK during my show on Tuesday afternoon. Also, watch the video from the now infamous Br6ther performance in 1997 at Stage One in downtown Kenosha.

#br6ther

John Perry

(Audio Tribute To Ricky on JP’s show…below)