A Salute To A Fallen Rock N Roll Legend By John Perry | Mar 9, 2018 @ 2:17 PM The staff at 95 WIIL ROCK would like to acknowledge Chicago’s WLUP-97.9 The LOOP! 41 years is a long time for any radio station to be on the air, much less a “Rock” station! From all of US to all of YOU! United In Rock, WE SALUTE YOU! RELATED CONTENT Fuego en Mexico! Phone Interview with Synister Gates from Avenged Sevenfold Black Stone Cherry Can’t Quit A “Bad Habit” On New Song Greta Van Fleet-Safari Song Vs Friends Theme Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Friday 03/09/18 #WhereIsTomsUterus FLOTD is Noemi from Zion!