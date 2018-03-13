95 WIIL ROCK Presents Rock, White & Blue! By John Perry | Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:03 PM 95 WIIL ROCK and Great Lakes Naval Station MWR present Rock, White & Blue 2018! Theory Of A Deadman! More info coming soon… Naval Station Great Lakesrock white blueTheory Of A Deadman RELATED CONTENT Burrito Biting Bestie Under the Covers with Stino – Of Mice & Men – Money 420 Hit of the Day – Red – Gone 1 O’Clock Hairball – Donnie Vie/Enuff Z’nuff Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Tuesday 03/13/18 FLOTD is Chris from Blacken the Day