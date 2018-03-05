95 WIIL ROCK & Live Nation Team Up For Ticket To Rock

LOS ANGELES (Mar 5, 2018) – Live Nation announced today the highly popular Ticket to Rock program would return for the third year with exclusive ticket bundles to some of the hottest rock tours this summer including Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage, Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin, Godsmack & Shinedown and Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson. Ticket to Rock offers fans a low-cost way to see many of their favorite rock artists live in their area all summer long. The bundles will start at $59 and go on sale beginning today, Monday, March 5 at 12pm PT at LiveNation.com.
The successful multi-ticket bundle offerings will nearly double from 10 cities last year to 18 cities this year including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Irvine, and more. Ticket to Rock bundles will include tickets to either 3 or 4 shows depending on the city (see details below) and will offer two tiers of tickets – lawn or reserved in the upper pavilion. Lawn ticket bundles for 3 shows will cost $59 and 4 shows will be $69. Reserved ticket bundles for 3 shows will cost $79 and 4 shows will be $89. Ticket bundles will be available to purchase in limited quantities, while supplies last. Full list of participating cities and tours can be found below.
SUMMER 2018 TICKET TO ROCK BUNDLES:
Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 19
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – July 29
Godsmack & Shinedown – August 6
Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – July 22
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 18
Godsmack & Shinedown – August 25
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 8
Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 1
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 24
Godsmack & Shinedown – August 19
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – July 21
Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 3
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 14
Godsmack & Shinedown – August 28
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – July 25
Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 15
Godsmack & Shinedown – August 26
MMR*B*Q 2018 – May 19
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 9
Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 11
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 29
Godsmack & Shinedown – July 27
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – July 15
Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 6
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – September 9
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – July 17
Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – September 1
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 4
Godsmack & Shinedown – August 12
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 16
Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 7
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – September 1
Godsmack & Shinedown – July 22
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – July 11
Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – July 26
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – September 7
Godsmack & Shinedown – August 24
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 11
Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – July 31
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 25
Godsmack & Shinedown – September 1
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – July 24
Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – September 2
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 3
Godsmack & Shinedown – August 11
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 18
Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 12
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 31
Godsmack & Shinedown – July 28
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – July 18
Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – July 27
Godsmack & Shinedown – August 4
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 29
Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 28
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – July 21
Godsmack & Shinedown – August 2
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 22
San Diego, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 21
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – July 25
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 24
Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Godsmack & Shinedown – August 31
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 17
Slayer – July 31
Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – July 25
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – September 6
Godsmack & Shinedown – September 2
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 7
