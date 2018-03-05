95 WIIL ROCK & Live Nation Team Up For Ticket To Rock

LOS ANGELES (Mar 5, 2018) – Live Nation announced today the highly popular Ticket to Rock program would return for the third year with exclusive ticket bundles to some of the hottest rock tours this summer including Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage, Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin, Godsmack & Shinedown and Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson. Ticket to Rock offers fans a low-cost way to see many of their favorite rock artists live in their area all summer long. The bundles will start at $59 and go on sale beginning today, Monday, March 5 at 12pm PT at LiveNation.com.

The successful multi-ticket bundle offerings will nearly double from 10 cities last year to 18 cities this year including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Irvine, and more. Ticket to Rock bundles will include tickets to either 3 or 4 shows depending on the city (see details below) and will offer two tiers of tickets – lawn or reserved in the upper pavilion. Lawn ticket bundles for 3 shows will cost $59 and 4 shows will be $69. Reserved ticket bundles for 3 shows will cost $79 and 4 shows will be $89. Ticket bundles will be available to purchase in limited quantities, while supplies last. Full list of participating cities and tours can be found below.

SUMMER 2018 TICKET TO ROCK BUNDLES:

Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 19

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – July 29

Godsmack & Shinedown – August 6

Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – July 22

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 18

Godsmack & Shinedown – August 25

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 8

Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 1

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 24

Godsmack & Shinedown – August 19

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – July 21

Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 3

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 14

Godsmack & Shinedown – August 28

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – July 25

Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 15

Godsmack & Shinedown – August 26

MMR*B*Q 2018 – May 19

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 9

Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 11

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 29

Godsmack & Shinedown – July 27

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – July 15

Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 6

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – September 9

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – July 17

Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – September 1

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 4

Godsmack & Shinedown – August 12

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 16

Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 7

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – September 1

Godsmack & Shinedown – July 22

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – July 11

Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – July 26

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – September 7

Godsmack & Shinedown – August 24

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 11

Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – July 31

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 25

Godsmack & Shinedown – September 1

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – July 24

Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – September 2

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 3

Godsmack & Shinedown – August 11

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 18

Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 12

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 31

Godsmack & Shinedown – July 28

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – July 18

Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – July 27

Godsmack & Shinedown – August 4

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 29

Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 28

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – July 21

Godsmack & Shinedown – August 2

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 22

San Diego, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – August 21

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – July 25

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 24

Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Godsmack & Shinedown – August 31

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – August 17

Slayer – July 31

Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage – July 25

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – September 6

Godsmack & Shinedown – September 2

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 7

ABOUT LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.