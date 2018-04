Attention Mopar Fans!

The 95 WIIL ROCK, Liberty Auto City – Mopar Rally has been announced! Mark your calendars for Sunday, May 20, 2018. Map, Route and more details coming soon. Sign up will begin this Saturday as we broadcast live for the Official Mopar Registration Event at Liberty Auto City in Libertyville. Stop in from 10a-12p on Saturday to be one of the first to sign up! $10.00 registration fee. 100% of the proceeds will benefit TLS Veterans in McHenry.