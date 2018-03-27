95 WIIL ROCK 11 O’Clock Acoustic Cut – Bobaflex By John Perry | Mar 27, 2018 @ 11:33 AM Our 95 WIIL ROCK 11 O’Clock Acoustic Cut today was from the band Bobaflex. They covered The Sound Of Silence before Disturbed. Check out this performance from Bobaflex when they visited Studio East. 11 O'Clock Acoustic CutBobaflexSound Of Silence RELATED CONTENT 420 Hit of the Day- Underoath – Rapture Rise Against and AFI are hitting the road together this Summer ! Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Tuesday 03/27/18 FLOTD is Courtney from Rockford Emily is outta control! 420 Hit of the Day – Light The Torch – Calm Before the Storm