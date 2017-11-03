Weezer Hits the Road

ABC/Randy Holmes

Weezer will hit the road next summer on a co-headlining tour with Pixies. The seven-week joint outing begins June 23 in Tampa, Florida, and will wrap up August 12 in Phoenix. Visit Weezer.com for ticket info.

“We’re all big Weezer fans,” said Pixies’ Black Francis. “So we’re really looking forward to this summer. We have a lot of respect for Weezer, they’re not afraid to take risks with their music.”

Weezer just released their new album, Pacific Daydream, featuring lead single “Feels Like Summer,” last Friday. Pixies will be touring in continued support of their latest effort, 2016’s Head Carrier.

Here are the Weezer and Pixies co-headlining tour dates:

6/23 — Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/26 — New Orleans, LA, Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

6/27 — Dallas, TX, Starplex Pavilion

6/29 — The Woodlands, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/30 — Austin, TX, Austin360 Amphitheater

7/6 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

7/7 — Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/8 — Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/10 — Burgettstown, PA, KeyBank Pavilion

7/11 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

7/13 — Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/14 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

7/15 — Syracuse, NY, Lakeview Amphitheater

7/17 — Mansfield, MA, XFINITY Center

7/18 — Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/20 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

7/21 — Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

7/22 — Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

7/24 — Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/25 — Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

7/27 — Atlanta, GA, Lakewood Amphitheatre

7/28 — Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

7/29 — Rogers, AR, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

7/31 — Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/1 — West Valley City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

8/4 — Auburn, WA, White River Amphitheatre

8/7 — Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/11 — Chula Vista, CA, Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

8/12 — Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

