60 People Tossed from A Perfect Circle Concert

If you’re planning on going to see A Perfect Circle at the UIC, be catlike with your cellphone! It appears Maynard is not a fan of ANY kind of cellphone activity during his shows. MetalSucks reports 60 people were recently tossed from A Perfect Circle show.

“According to David Farrar, the General Manager of the SMG Managed Santander Arena & Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, PA — where A Perfect Circle performed on Saturday night, November 4th — the venue staff forcibly removed more than 60 people for taking photos during the band’s set.”

The GM of the venue shed light on the subject during an Instagram exchange…

Would you abide? Is this cool or no?