420 Hit of the Day – Bullet to the Heart – Locked Inside By stino | Mar 7, 2018 @ 1:44 PM Bullet to the Heart 420HOTDbullettotheheartstinosworld RELATED CONTENT Vinyl From Linkin Park, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, Disturbed & More Among 2018 Record Store Day Releases Under the Covers with Stino – Stone Temple Pilots – Break on Through Tommy Lee In Drunken Brawl With His Son New Shinedown Is Here! Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Wednesday 03/07/18 FLOTD is Kevin from Kenosha!