In the spirit of the coming high holiday, I present you a new holiday tradition! Enjoy!

‘Twas the night before 4:20, when all thro’ the house

Some reefer was burning, inhaled by the mouth;

The doobies were rolled by the dude with long hair,

In hopes that Cheech or Chong soon would be there;

The stoners were sleepy with tasty nugs, eyes red,

While visions of Funyuns danced in their heads.

-stu

Got any plans for 4/20? Let me know, I won’t snitch!