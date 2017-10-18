2017 Record Store Day Black Friday Vinyl Releases Include Discs From Chris Cornell, Dan Auerbach, Death From Above & More

Courtesy of Record Store Day

Thanksgiving is approaching and so is the 2017 edition of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event, held this year on November 24. As usual, a wide variety of cool limited-edition vinyl discs will be available in independent record stores, including releases from Chris Cornell, Dan Auerbach and Death from Above.

The late Cornell’s release will be a 12-inch EP titled Poncier, named after Matt Dillon’s character in the 1992 grunge rom-com Singles. The five-song collection, featuring the track “Seasons,” will be available on vinyl and cassette — with artwork by Pearl Jam‘sJeff Ament— for the first time on Record Store Day Black Friday.

Auerbach’s contribution is a seven-inch single with a new song called “Cellophane Angel,” as well as tracks from two of his collaborators: Sonny Smith and Robert Finley.

Death from Above is releasing a seven-inch clear vinyl single featuring the song “Freeze Me”– the lead single from the band’s new album Outrage! Is Now — plus a new track called “Keep It Real Dumb.”

Other artists releasing vinyl for Record Store Day Black Friday include Anthrax, Cold War Kids, Gorillaz, Gary Clark Jr., Iggy Pop, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Black Label Society, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Gone Is Gone, The Kills, At the Drive-In, Fleet Foxes and Sublime.

Check out the full list at RecordStoreDay.com.

