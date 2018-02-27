1979 = Total Number of Tickets Sold!

Smashing Pumpkins have sold way more than 1,979 tickets for their upcoming tour. However, it appears the tour isn’t selling as well as some had hoped.
The A.V Club had some fun with the story and came up with a clever opening sentence in their article. Consequence of Sound has details about the current ticketing availability…
One can’t help but wonder how much better these shows would have sold had founding bassist D’arcy Wretzky not started World War 3 with Corgan just days before tickets went on sale. The size of the venues they’re playing and pricing of tickets (they’re going for as much as $500 each) are also likely contributing factors. The lackluster sales might also explain why Corgan is reaching out to fans asking them to help him build the tour’s setlist.
