Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson Unite For Cover Of The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter”

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are giving you a preview of their upcoming co-headlining tour with a joint cover, a rendition of The Beatles‘ “Helter Skelter.” The pair’s heavy, industrialized take on the Fab Four classic is streaming now on YouTube.

“We had been talking about doing something together for these shows — that [Manson] should come onstage during my set and we’d do a song,” Zombie tells Rolling Stone about the origin of the cover. “But we couldn’t think of what song. After we talked, later that night I was home and I just thought, the obvious song is ‘Helter Skelter.’ It’s so obvious that neither one of us thought of it!”

He continues, “And then I figured, well, rather than us just doing it onstage, why don’t we take it one step further and record it and put a new spin on it?”

Zombie and Manson’s tour, dubbed Twins of Evil: The Second Coming, kicks off tonight in Detroit.

