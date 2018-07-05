Islander Removed From Warped Tour After Damaging Drum Kit

Joey Foley/Getty Images

On Sunday, Islander played their first show on this summer’s Warped Tour. Sadly, it was also their last.

As frontman Mikey Carvajal explains in a video posted to the band’s Twitter, during their performance, he jumped into the onstage drum kit without realizing that it was part of a shared lineup of instruments that several other groups would be using throughout the day.

“During the last song of our set, I dove into the drum kit just ’cause some of that punk rock energy that I’ve got just ran through my veins, I didn’t even think about the fact that we were using a backline kit that didn’t belong to us,” Carvajal says. “I ended up putting a dent in one of the floor toms, so we’ve been asked to be removed from Warped Tour.”

While Islander won’t be playing Warped Tour anymore, Carvajal encourages you to still go and check out any of the many other bands who haven’t been kicked off. He adds that Islander has some more tour dates lined up in the future.

This year’s Warped Tour marks the long-running festival’s final cross-country trek. The last date of the run will be held August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

