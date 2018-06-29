11 O’Clock Acoustic Cut – Seether
By John Perry
|
Jun 29, 2018 @ 11:18 AM

Seether has been into Studio East twice! Once, full band and the second time, it was just Shawn. Such a talented musician! Check out this performance from last year.

