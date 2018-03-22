11 O’Clock Acoustic Cut – Saving Abel By John Perry | Mar 22, 2018 @ 10:57 AM Saving Abel had just starting their quest to take over the world back in 2008! Addicted is officially 10 years old this month. Check this video out from their first their first appearance in Studio East in March of 2008. 11 O'Clock Acoustic CutAddictedSaving Abel RELATED CONTENT 420 Hit of the Day – Tai Sui – Celestial New AC/DC album to feature Axl Rose What Was Your Favorite Classic Arcade Video Game? Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Thursday 03/22/18 Godsmack / Shinedown Pre-Sale! FLOTD is Ian from Palatine