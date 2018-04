Today’s 95 WIIL ROCK 11 O’Clock Acoustic Cut is not necessarily an “Acoustic” version however it is a “stripped down” version of Crawling.

Linkin Park – Crawling (Piano Version) Live at Rock Werchter 2017

There aren’t too many recordings of Linkin Park “breaking it down” or “stripping it down” acoustically or doing a piano version like this song. RIP Chester