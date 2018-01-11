Call the 95 WIIL ROCK – Tom & Emily Morning Show this morning for Open Phone Thursday… when they answer you are on the air! Call 800-223-9510 50,000 watts of whatever you want to say! You can watch them take your call, just click the #TomTube link.
100% FREE SPEECH! It’s Open Phone Thursday.
Call the 95 WIIL ROCK – Tom & Emily Morning Show this morning for Open Phone Thursday… when they answer you are on the air! Call 800-223-9510 50,000 watts of whatever you want to say! You can watch them take your call, just click the #TomTube link.