Tonight’s ROCK BLOCK was none other than ALL THAT REMAINS! One of our headliners for Night One of our 25th Anniversary Concert.

Right now their big hit is “The Thunder Rolls”…and believe it or not…there’s people out there who don’t even realize that song is a cover! Huh?!

That being said…who done it better?

There’s All That Remains version…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdsJI8Wc2D4

And that’s the original. Let me know which version you prefer! You think All That Remains did the song justice?