Donnie Vie, former lead singer of the Chicago area band, Enuff Z’nuff has Launched a “Pledge Music Campaign” for his new solo album. Fans can bid to grab signed CD’s, a name in the album liner notes, a day in the studio with Donnie or even dinner with Donnie. There are other items available now at www.pledgemusic.com/donnievie.

Click to listen to the new track “I’ll Surrender” that John Perry played on the 1 O’Clock Hairball today. Check it out!